Published on 16th December, 2019, in The Hindu The symbol of India in Indian passports ...

Published on 21st November, 2019, in The Hindu In Mecca, a large number of historic sites, including mosques, and even sites associated with Prophet Muhammad’s life, are being broken by…

Published on 1st December, 2019, in Mid-day If you travel to Lucknow, it is possible ...

Published on 29th November, 2019, in The Economic Times Shakti and Durga are two words ...

Published on 24th November, 2019, in Mid-day In the Tulsi Ramcharitmanas, which was composed 500 ...

Myth = Belief = Subjective Truth = Cultural Assumptions. Mythology = stories, symbols and rituals that communicate myth.

Devdutt Pattanaik writes on relevance of mythology in modern times, especially in areas of management, governance and leadership.

Trained in medicine, he worked for 15 years in the healthcare and pharma industries before he focussed on his passion full time. He is author of 30 books and 600 columns, with bestsellers such as My Gita, Jaya, Sita, Business Sutra and the 7 Secret Series.

