Devdutt Pattanaik
Myth = Belief = Subjective Truth = Cultural Assumptions. Mythology = stories, symbols and rituals that communicate myth.
Devdutt Pattanaik writes on relevance of mythology in modern times, especially in areas of management, governance and leadership.
Trained in medicine, he worked for 15 years in the healthcare and pharma industries before he focussed on his passion full time. He is author of 30 books and 600 columns, with bestsellers such as My Gita, Jaya, Sita, Business Sutra and the 7 Secret Series.