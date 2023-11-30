The Mythology Toolkit

How Stories Shape Our Minds, Resolve Conflicts, Heal Trauma

With Devdutt Pattanaik.

Aug 16–18, 2024

Rhinebeck, NY

Take a deep dive into the profound impact of cultural truths, or myths, on our collective psyche as they manifest through stories, symbols, and rituals with acclaimed Indian mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik.

Embark on a captivating journey of exploration and introspection in this weekend retreat and gain a deeper understanding of the intricate tapestry of human narratives. You learn to:

Examine the common threads that bind humanity across generations Raise awareness about the harm caused by the failure to acknowledge other people’s truths Explore how secular myths, like religious myths, are often incomplete and insufficient Investigate the challenges faced by diversity and inclusion, and the resistance they encounter Question the glorification of revolution in the pursuit of just causes

By considering contentment as a noble and less tumultuous goal than relentless ambition, a sense of inner peace and harmony is fostered.